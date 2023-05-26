On Friday, Matt Vierling (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.

Vierling enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 25 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has had an RBI in seven games this season (16.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 43 games (27.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 25 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

