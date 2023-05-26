On Friday, Matt Vierling (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.
  • Vierling enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 25 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has had an RBI in seven games this season (16.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 43 games (27.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
.239 AVG .239
.300 OBP .292
.391 SLG .313
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
7 RBI 3
8/3 K/BB 22/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 25
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (3-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.28 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
