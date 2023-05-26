The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 67th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 50), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings