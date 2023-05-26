Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 67th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 50), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.