Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks while batting .252.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (18 of 34), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 14 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
