Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 87th in slugging.
- Swanson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers in his last outings.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with two or more runs six times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (0-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.