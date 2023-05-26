The Chicago Cubs (22-27) host the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) in NL Central action, at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (6-1) for the Cubs and Hunter Greene (0-4) for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (6-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.20, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.011 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will send Greene (0-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.68 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.

Greene has two quality starts this season.

Greene heads into the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

The 23-year-old's 4.68 ERA ranks 60th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 68th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.

