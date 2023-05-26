Justin Steele and Hunter Greene will each get the start when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds play on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Chicago ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cubs' .260 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (232 total runs).

The Cubs rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The Cubs have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.238).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (6-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Steele is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Steele is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele -

