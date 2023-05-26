Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (22-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA).
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 24 times and won 12, or 50%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 232 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.