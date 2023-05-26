Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (22-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 24 times and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 232 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

