Christopher Morel -- hitting .300 with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is batting .333 with three doubles, nine home runs and three walks.
  • In 92.9% of his games this season (13 of 14), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 64.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 14), and 15% of his trips to the dish.
  • Morel has had at least one RBI in 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (85.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greene (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 23-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.68), 68th in WHIP (1.500), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
