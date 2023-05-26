Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 34 of 50 games this season (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 50 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw two innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.