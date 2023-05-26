Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 34 of 50 games this season (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 50 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings