The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .348.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 80.9% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 47 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 26 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (15.4%)

