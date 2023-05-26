Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .348.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 80.9% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 47 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (76.9%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (15.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
