Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- batting .276 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .273.
- McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (42.5%), including one multi-run game.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|23
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.