Zach McKinstry -- batting .276 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .273.

McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (42.5%), including one multi-run game.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 23 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

