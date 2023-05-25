After hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has had an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 23
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
