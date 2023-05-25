You can see player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others on the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 10 starts this season.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .273/.328/.557 so far this year.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .237/.319/.398 so far this year.

Vaughn takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a walk.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .291/.352/.434 slash line so far this season.

Greene will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 42 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.294/.335 so far this season.

Baez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

