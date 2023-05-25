In the series opener on Thursday, May 25, Lucas Giolito will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (21-30) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (22-25), who will answer with Alex Faedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the White Sox and Tigers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Chicago has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.