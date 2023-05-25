How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi will hit the field against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.0 home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 52 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (213 total).
- The White Sox rank 28th in MLB with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.382).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Giolito is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.
- Giolito will try to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Griffin Canning
