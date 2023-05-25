The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi will hit the field against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.0 home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 52 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (213 total).

The White Sox rank 28th in MLB with a .297 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.382).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Giolito is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Giolito will try to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Griffin Canning

