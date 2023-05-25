Thursday's game between the Detroit Tigers (22-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-30) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The White Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -150 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The White Sox have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 213 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

