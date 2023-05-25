Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (22-25) and Chicago White Sox (21-30) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (3-3) for the White Sox and Alex Faedo (0-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (172 total, 3.7 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

