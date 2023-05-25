Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (21-30) will visit Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (22-25) at Comerica Park on Thursday, May 25, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total has been set for this matchup.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the White Sox have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The White Sox went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

