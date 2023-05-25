Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+120). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won 14 of its 30 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 24 of 47 chances this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-10 12-15 6-16 16-9 17-18 5-7

