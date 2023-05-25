How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights playing at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, airing on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-0 in the series.
You can watch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Golden Knights.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/23/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|4-0 VEG
|5/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/OT) VEG
|5/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|4/8/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
|2/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
