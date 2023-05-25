Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (27 of 46), with at least two hits 12 times (26.1%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
