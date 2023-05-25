Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (batting .160 in his past 10 games, with a walk and three RBI), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .158 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
