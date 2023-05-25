Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (53) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
  • In 34 of 46 games this season (73.9%) Greene has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.9%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (45.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.290 AVG .241
.343 OBP .302
.419 SLG .342
3 XBH 5
2 HR 1
7 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 26/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
19 GP 27
17 (89.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
