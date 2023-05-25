On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 21 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has homered in 10 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom has driven home a run in 12 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 47.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 23
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (69 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an 8.68 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.