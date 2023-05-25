On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 21 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in 10 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 12 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 47.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 23 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings