Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Vierling is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|25
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
