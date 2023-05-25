Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- In 67.3% of his games this year (33 of 49), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.