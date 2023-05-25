Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
  • Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
  • In 67.3% of his games this year (33 of 49), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 24.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.7% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 23 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo (0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
