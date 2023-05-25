Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has four doubles and seven walks while batting .222.
- In 15 of 30 games this year, Schoop has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
- Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in five of 30 games so far this season.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
