The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .409 this season while batting .288 with 35 walks and 17 runs scored.

He ranks 34th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Happ has recorded a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (29.8%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 24 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings