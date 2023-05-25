The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .245 with a double, six home runs and 12 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (16.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings