The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.

In 56.8% of his games this year (21 of 37), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 37 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Haase has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 21 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

