Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.
- In 56.8% of his games this year (21 of 37), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 37 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).
- In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
