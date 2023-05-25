On Thursday, May 25, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (22-26) host Pete Alonso's New York Mets (25-25) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mets have -105 odds to win. Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +165 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (0-2, 8.68 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 12-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

In the last 10 games, the Cubs were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Mets have won one of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

