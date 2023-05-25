How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs will look to Christopher Morel for continued success at the plate when they square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 10th-best in baseball with 62 total home runs.
- Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .262 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (231 total).
- The Cubs are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.219).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, July 6, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Taijuan Walker
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Tylor Megill
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Kodai Senga
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Shane McClanahan
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.