Kyle Hendricks is starting for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday against Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (-110).

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Cubs covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 12-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 13-12 record (winning 52% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-11 9-15 9-14 13-12 13-21 9-5

