On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.029 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .181.
  • Ibanez has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.0%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 12
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.62), 24th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.