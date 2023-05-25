Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .330 this season while batting .272 with 15 walks and 24 runs scored.

In 80.4% of his 46 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 46 games this season.

In 10 games this season (21.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 25 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings