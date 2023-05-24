Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, six home runs and three walks while hitting .292.
  • Gomes has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (55.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
11 GP 16
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
