The Chicago White Sox (20-30) will look to Andrew Benintendi, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (2-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox will send Kopech (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

The 27-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.

Kopech has registered three quality starts this season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Quantrill will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.