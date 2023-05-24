Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The White Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-140). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Chicago games have finished below the set point total six consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.6 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (26.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 3-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 50 chances this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 8-17 8-15 12-15 17-23 3-7

