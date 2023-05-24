White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and the Chicago White Sox (20-30) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.
The Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (2-4, 4.83 ERA).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 1-8-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have won in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (207 total, 4.1 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
|May 20
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 21
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.