On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is batting .257 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 29.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 12
.278 AVG .233
.350 OBP .277
.431 SLG .279
5 XBH 2
3 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 20
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.