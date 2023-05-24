Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while hitting .244.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 16 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings