Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while hitting .244.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.314 WHIP ranks 46th, and 5.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
