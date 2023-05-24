Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 166 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts this season, Boyd has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.