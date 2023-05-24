The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Riley Greene among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Tigers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Royals (-120). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a record of 16-21, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 46 chances this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-10 11-15 6-16 15-9 16-18 5-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.