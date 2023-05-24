Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (15-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 24.
The Royals will give the nod to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have come away with 17 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (166 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.42) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|W 8-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|L 6-4
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|W 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|L 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Mike Mayers
|May 24
|@ Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
