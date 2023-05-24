Wednesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (15-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Royals will give the nod to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have come away with 17 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (166 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.42) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule