Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .229 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 26
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.