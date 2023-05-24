Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with 51 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .410.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (33 of 45), with more than one hit 13 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.
- In 20 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|17 (89.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
