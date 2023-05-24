On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with 51 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .410.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
  • Greene has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (33 of 45), with more than one hit 13 times (28.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.
  • In 20 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.290 AVG .241
.343 OBP .302
.419 SLG .342
3 XBH 5
2 HR 1
7 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 26/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
19 GP 26
17 (89.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
