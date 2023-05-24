Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 50.0% of his 42 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (23.8%), homering in 7.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (47.6%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
