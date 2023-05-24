On Wednesday, Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .160.

In 15 of 43 games this season (34.9%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.6%).

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 24 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings