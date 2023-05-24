On Wednesday, Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .160.
  • In 15 of 43 games this season (34.9%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.6%).
  • In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 24
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 65th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
