Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .160.
- In 15 of 43 games this season (34.9%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.6%).
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 65th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
