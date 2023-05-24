The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
  • Burger has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (31.3%), leaving the park in 9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 12
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Guardians give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Quantrill (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualifying pitchers.
