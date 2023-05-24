Ian Happ -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Happ has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 24 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings